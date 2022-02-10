PepsiCo Non-GAAP EPS of $1.53 beats by $0.01, revenue beats by $1.01B, increases dividend by 7% and approves new buyback up to $10B

Feb. 10, 2022 6:05 AM ETPepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor16 Comments
  • PepsiCo press release (NASDAQ:PEP): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.53 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $25.25B (+12.4% Y/Y) beats by $1.01B.
  • Shares +0.04% PM.
  • The company announced a 7% increase in its annualized dividend to $4.60 per share from $4.30 per share, effective with the dividend expected to be paid in June 2022.
  • The company also announced a new share repurchase program providing for the repurchase of up to $10B of PepsiCo common stock through February 28, 2026.
  • For FY2022, the company expects a 6%t increase in organic revenue; core annual effective tax rate of 20%; Total cash returns to shareholders of approximately $7.7B, comprised of dividends of $6.2Bn and share repurchases of $1.5B; core earnings per share of $6.67 vs. consensus of $6.72.
