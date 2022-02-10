Zebra Technologies Non-GAAP EPS of $4.54 beats by $0.14, revenue of $1.47B beats by $10M

Feb. 10, 2022 6:31 AM ETZebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Zebra Technologies press release (NASDAQ:ZBRA): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.54 beats by $0.14.
  • Revenue of $1.47B (+12.2% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
  • 1Q22 Guidance:
  • The company expects adjusted net sales to increase 1% to 3% compared to the first quarter of 2021 vs. 4% consensus.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be approximately 20% , which includes approximately $60 million of premium freight expense.
  • Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share are expected to be in the range of $3.70 to $4.00 vs. $4.41 consensus.
  • Adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 18%.

  • Full Year 2022 Guidance:

  • The Company expects adjusted net sales to increase 3% to 7% from 2021, which assumes a net neutral impact from acquisitions and foreign currency translation vs. 4.9% consensus.

  • Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be between 23% and 24%, which includes a range of $140 to $160 million of premium freight expense.

  • Free cash flow is expected to be at least $900 million.

