Zebra Technologies Non-GAAP EPS of $4.54 beats by $0.14, revenue of $1.47B beats by $10M
Feb. 10, 2022 6:31 AM ETZebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Zebra Technologies press release (NASDAQ:ZBRA): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.54 beats by $0.14.
- Revenue of $1.47B (+12.2% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- 1Q22 Guidance:
- The company expects adjusted net sales to increase 1% to 3% compared to the first quarter of 2021 vs. 4% consensus.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be approximately 20% , which includes approximately $60 million of premium freight expense.
- Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share are expected to be in the range of $3.70 to $4.00 vs. $4.41 consensus.
- Adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 18%.
Full Year 2022 Guidance:
The Company expects adjusted net sales to increase 3% to 7% from 2021, which assumes a net neutral impact from acquisitions and foreign currency translation vs. 4.9% consensus.
Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be between 23% and 24%, which includes a range of $140 to $160 million of premium freight expense.
Free cash flow is expected to be at least $900 million.