Blue Apron GAAP EPS of -$0.93, revenue of $107.01M
Feb. 10, 2022 6:33 AM ETBlue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Blue Apron press release (NYSE:APRN): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.93.
- Revenue of $107.01M (-7.4% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $17.9 million, compared with an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Full Year 2022 Outlook: Top line revenue growth to be in at least the mid-teens percentage range compared with full year 2021, and more than 20 percentage points higher than the pre-pandemic full year 2019. Based on the current investments in marketing, the company expects to return to positive year-over-year revenue growth starting in the second quarter of 2022 and for the rest of 2022.
- Shares +3.48% PM