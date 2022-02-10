PBF Energy Non-GAAP EPS of $1.28 beats by $0.64, revenue of $8.24B beats by $1.09B
Feb. 10, 2022 6:35 AM ETPBF Energy Inc. (PBF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- PBF Energy press release (NYSE:PBF): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.28 beats by $0.64.
- Revenue of $8.24B (+125.1% Y/Y) beats by $1.09B.
- Outlook: "Our annual maintenance, environmental, regulatory and safety capital expenditures are consistently in the $150 to $200 million range. For the first half of 2022, we expect to incur turnaround-related capital expenditures of approximately $200 to $225 million."
- Regional throughput forecast for Q1: East Coast to average 260,000 to 280,000 bpd; Mid-Continent to average 130,000 to 140,000 bpd; Gulf Coast to average 160,000 to 170,000 bpd; and West Coast to average 280,000 to 300,000 bpd.
- Regional throughput forecast for FY22: East Coast to average 260,000 to 280,000 bpd; Mid-Continent to average 140,000 to 150,000 bpd; Gulf Coast to average 175,000 to 185,000 bpd; and West Coast to average 300,000 to 320,000 bpd.