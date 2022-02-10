WEX Non-GAAP EPS of $2.58 beats by $0.12, revenue of $497.54M beats by $9.32M

Feb. 10, 2022 6:35 AM ETWEX Inc. (WEX)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • WEX press release (NYSE:WEX): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.58 beats by $0.12.
  • Revenue of $497.54M (+24.7% Y/Y) beats by $9.32M.
  • Total purchase volume across all segments increased 79% year over year to $25 billion.
  • Payment processing transactions increased 12% to 132.9 million.
  • Total fuel transactions processed increased 9% from the fourth quarter of 2020 to 161.7 million.
  • Average number of vehicles serviced was 16.9 million, an increase of 7% from the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Average U.S. retail fuel price increased to $3.42 per gallon from $2.26 per gallon in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • 1Q22 Guidance: Revenue in the range of $495 million to $505 million ($480.45M consensus) and adjusted net income in the range of $117 million to $122 million, or $2.55 to $2.65 per diluted share vs. $2.46 consensus.
  • FY22 Guidance: Revenue in the range of $2.05 billion to $2.09 billion vs. $2.07B consensus and adjusted net income in the range of $517 million to $536 million, or $11.20 to $11.60 per diluted share vs. $10.69 consensus.
