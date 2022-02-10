SQL Technologies prices $23M IPO, trading starts today

Feb. 10, 2022 6:44 AM ETSky Technologies (SKYX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • SQL Technologies (SKYX) priced its upsized 1.65M shares IPO at a price of $14/share; underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase up to 247.5K additional shares.
  • The offering price was increased from a preliminary range of $11.00 to $13.00 to a price of $14/share.
  • Gross proceeds are expected to be $23.1M.
  • Shares are expected to commence trading under the symbol, "SKYX" from today.
  • Offer is expected to close on Feb.14.
  • Sky Technologies has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with 60+ U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications.
