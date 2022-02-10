Tapestry Non-GAAP EPS of $1.33 beats by $0.14, revenue of $2.14B beats by $140M, boost FY22 guidance

Feb. 10, 2022 6:47 AM ETTapestry, Inc. (TPR)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Tapestry press release (NYSE:TPR): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.33 beats by $0.14.
  • Revenue of $2.14B (+26.6% Y/Y) beats by $140M.
  • Drove Revenue Growth of 27% Compared to Prior Year; Revenue Increased 18% Versus FY20 Pre-Pandemic Levels, a 9-Point Sequential Improvement
  • Shares +4.4% PM.
  • FY22 Guidance:
  • Revenue of approximately $6.75 billion, an increase from the prior outlook of $6.6 billion vs. $6.59B consensus
  • Net interest expense now forecasted to be approximately $60 to $65 million.
  • Tax rate of approximately 18.5% assuming a continuation of current tax laws.
  • Weighted average diluted share count is now expected to be approximately 274 million shares, incorporating the anticipated $1.25 billion in share repurchase activity throughout Fiscal 2022.
  • Earnings per diluted share of $3.60 to $3.65 vs. $3.51 consensus, ahead of the prior guidance for $3.45 to $3.50.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.