Tapestry Non-GAAP EPS of $1.33 beats by $0.14, revenue of $2.14B beats by $140M, boost FY22 guidance
Feb. 10, 2022 6:47 AM ETTapestry, Inc. (TPR)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Tapestry press release (NYSE:TPR): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.33 beats by $0.14.
- Revenue of $2.14B (+26.6% Y/Y) beats by $140M.
- Drove Revenue Growth of 27% Compared to Prior Year; Revenue Increased 18% Versus FY20 Pre-Pandemic Levels, a 9-Point Sequential Improvement
- Shares +4.4% PM.
- FY22 Guidance:
- Revenue of approximately $6.75 billion, an increase from the prior outlook of $6.6 billion vs. $6.59B consensus
- Net interest expense now forecasted to be approximately $60 to $65 million.
- Tax rate of approximately 18.5% assuming a continuation of current tax laws.
- Weighted average diluted share count is now expected to be approximately 274 million shares, incorporating the anticipated $1.25 billion in share repurchase activity throughout Fiscal 2022.
- Earnings per diluted share of $3.60 to $3.65 vs. $3.51 consensus, ahead of the prior guidance for $3.45 to $3.50.
