Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) ADRs are trading ~1% lower in the pre-market on Thursday after Reuters reported that the generic drugmaker is bracing to spend as much as $3.6B in cash and therapeutics to settle thousands of lawsuits over its alleged role in the U.S. opioid crisis.

This week, Teva (TEVA) announced a $225M opioid deal with Texas, under which it will also provide $75M worth of Narcan, a prescription medication used to treat the effects of opioid overdose.

Chief Executive Kåre Schultz said that based on that settlement and another $26B nationwide opioid deal proposed by the three largest U.S. drug distributors and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Teva (TEVA) would likely pay $2.7B – $3.6B over 15 years to settle its opioid claims. The cash component of the deal will likely reach about $1.8B – $2.4B, based on that formula.

"The Texas model is a good one because it satisfies the need for cash ... while still maintaining a significant portion of the settlement as products that really can help the people suffering from substance abuse," Schultz said following the company’s Q4 2021 results.

He said he was confident of reaching a deal as early as next year. "It's difficult to predict when there might be a breakthrough," he added, noting, but the settlement with Texas is a "good framework to use nationwide."

Meanwhile, Schultz outlined a mid-2022 timeline for U.S. regulatory approval of the company’s schizophrenia drug, Risperidone LAI, which, according to him, will reach a double-digit market share over time. He added that the company is interested in producing a generic version of Pfizer’s (NYSE:PFE) COVID-19 pill.

