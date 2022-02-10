Canada Goose Holdings Non-GAAP EPS of C$1.42 misses by C$0.03, revenue of C$586.1M in-line, cuts guidance
Feb. 10, 2022 6:50 AM ETCanada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Canada Goose Holdings press release (NYSE:GOOS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of C$1.42 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of C$586.1M (+23.6% Y/Y) in-line.
- Shares -9.65% PM.
- Total non-parka revenue increased by 74.9%, reflecting growing year-round lifestyle relevance.
- Global e-Commerce revenue increased by 28.1%.
- DTC revenue in Mainland China increased by 35.1%.
- Due to lower than expected revenue and retail traffic in APAC and EMEA in the current quarter, alongside new variant outbreaks and restrictions, the company now expects the following for FY2022: Total revenue C$1.090B to C$1.105B, compared to C$1.125B to C$1.175BB and adjusted diluted EPS of C$1.02 to C$1.11, compared to C$1.17 to C$1.33.
- “Canada Goose’s brand momentum and supply chain resilience drove a strong performance in our largest quarter,” said Dani Reiss, President & CEO. “Our digital business continued to exceed last year’s outsized gains, alongside a sharp improvement in retail productivity. We remain confident in our long-term trajectory for revenue growth and margin expansion, notwithstanding the emergence of temporary and unexpected COVID-19 disruptions in certain markets.”