TELUS Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.23, revenue of C$4.87B
Feb. 10, 2022 6:54 AM ETTELUS Corporation (TU)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor2 Comments
- TELUS press release (NYSE:TU): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.23.
- Revenue of C$4.87B (+20.0% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the aforementioned gain, increased by 7.6 per cent to C$1.5 billion.
Industry-leading fourth quarter total Mobile and Fixed customer growth of 272,000, our best fourth quarter on record and an increase of 19,000 over last year, driven by robust customer demand for our superior bundled offerings and leading customer loyalty results.
Total mobile net additions of 193,000, including 112,000 Mobile Phone net additions, an increase of 25,000 over the prior year, and 81,000 Connected Devices.
Robust wireline net additions of 79,000, our best fourth quarter wireline customer growth on record, including 40,000 Internet customer additions, powered by leading broadband customer experiences over our superior PureFibre network.