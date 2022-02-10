TELUS International Non-GAAP EPS of $0.28 beats by $0.04, revenue of $600M beats by $4.4M

Feb. 10, 2022 6:54 AM ETTELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TIXT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • TELUS International press release (NYSE:TIXT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.28 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $600M (+35.7% Y/Y) beats by $4.4M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $143M, up 12% from $128M in the same quarter of the prior year, and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 23.8%, compared with 29.0% in the same quarter of the prior year.
  • Outlook: Revenue in the range of $2,550 to $2,600 million vs. consensus of $2.55B, representing growth of 16.2% to 18.5% on a reported basis, and 18% to 20% constant currency growth.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin of approximately 24%
  • Adjusted Diluted EPS in the range of $1.18 to $1.23 vs. consensus of $1.19.
