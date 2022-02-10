Global Payments Non-GAAP EPS of $2.13 beats by $0.01, revenue of $1.98B beats by $10M
Feb. 10, 2022 6:57 AM ETGlobal Payments Inc. (GPN)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Global Payments press release (NYSE:GPN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.13 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $1.98B (+13.1% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- Increases Share Repurchase Authorization to $2.0 Billion
- FY22 Guidance:
- Adjusted net revenue to be in a range of $8.42 billion to $8.50 billion, reflecting growth of 9% to 10% (10% to 11% on a constant currency basis) over 2021 vs. $8.46B consensus.
- Adjusted earnings per share to be in a range of $9.45 to $9.67, reflecting growth of 16% to 19% (17% to 20% on a constant currency basis) over 2021 vs. $9.56 consensus.
- Annual adjusted operating margin for 2022 is expected to expand by up to 100 basis points (up to 150 basis points excluding acquisitions).”