Coca-Cola Non-GAAP EPS of $0.45 beats by $0.04, revenue of $9.5B beats by $570M

Feb. 10, 2022 6:58 AM ETThe Coca-Cola Company (KO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor12 Comments
  • Coca-Cola press release (NYSE:KO): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.45 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $9.5B (+10.5% Y/Y) beats by $570M.
  • Shares +3% PM.
  • For FY2022, the company expects to deliver organic revenue (non-GAAP) growth of 7% to 8%; effective tax rate (non-GAAP) is estimated to be 20%, comparable currency neutral EPS (non-GAAP) growth of 8% to 10% and comparable EPS (non-GAAP) growth of 5% to 6%, versus $2.32 in 2021.
  • The company expects to generate free cash flow (non-GAAP) of approximately $10.5B through cash flow from operations of approximately $12.0B, less capital expenditures of approximately $1.5B for the year.
