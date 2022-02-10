H&M attracts upgrade from Deutsche Bank with downside seen as limited

Deutsch Bank increased its rating on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTCPK:HNNMY) to a Hold rating after having the retailer slotted at Sell. The firm said downside looks limited with its forecasts on H&M now broadly in line with consensus and the discounted cash flow valuation giving a higher price target.

Analyst Adam Cochrane: "The increasing commitments to sustainability we have seen from H&M, Inditex and AB Foods are an attempt to change the investment narrative back towards looking at the opportunity for growth rather than risk of decline. We see lower consumption of fast fashion as a large part of the answer but none of these companies agree with more sustainable materials viewed as the more palatable option. We do not think the market will give H&M credit for the ambitious sales targets which limits the risk. We increase our FY22e EPS by 4% and FY23e by 9% given the FY21 beat and gross margin commentary. On cashflow metrics, the valuation is starting to look attractive with a c.5.5% dividend yield that is growing, albeit slowly, and the SEK3bn share buyback adds an interesting dynamic, in our view, making a potential delisting by the family more likely in the medium term by accelerating the impact of share purchases."

