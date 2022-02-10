Martin Marietta Materials Non-GAAP EPS of $3.15 beats by $0.22, revenue of $1.5B beats by $50M
Feb. 10, 2022 6:59 AM ETMartin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Martin Marietta Materials press release (NYSE:MLM): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.15 beats by $0.22.
- Revenue of $1.5B (+27.1% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
- CEO comment: “As we look forward, Martin Marietta is poised to capitalize on the favorable demand trends and market fundamentals across our key geographies. Building on attractive fourth-quarter momentum, we anticipate that both public and private construction activity will accelerate for the first time since our industry’s product shipment peak in 2005. Enhanced federal- and state-level surface transportation investment, single-family housing strength, and notable heavy industrial projects should drive robust product demand in 2022. These trends, combined with a light nonresidential recovery and incremental federal funding from the recently enacted Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, further support growing construction activity. Importantly, Martin Marietta has the ability and capacity to supply these needed products and, supported by our locally-led pricing strategy, will do so in a manner that emphasizes value over volume.”