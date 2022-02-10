InfuSystem sees Q4 revenues 7% higher, lower than consensus estimates
Feb. 10, 2022 6:59 AM ETInfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) estimates Q4 net revenues to be $26.5M (+7.3% Y/Y); FY net revenues grew 5.1% to $102.4M.
- Analysts consensus estimates for Q4 revenue stands at $30.08M (+21.7% Y/Y) while EPS is seen at 0.07/share; FY revenue stands at $106.57M (+9.4% Y/Y).
- Q4 gross profit expanded by 2.1% to $15.3M while gross margin narrowed by 2.9% to 57.7%; FY gross profit stood at $60.2M (+2.4% Y/Y) and gross margin dipped 1.5%.
- Q4 net income of $0.4M, or $0.02/share; FY net income of $1.4M or $0.06/share.
- Adj. EBITDA for Q4 grew by 3.8% while for FY it dropped 9.7%.
- The company expects $8 to $12M in service revenue in the first 12 months of the contract related to the large new biomedical services arrangement in 2022.
- Shares trading 2% down premarket.