InfuSystem sees Q4 revenues 7% higher, lower than consensus estimates

Feb. 10, 2022 7:00 AM ETInfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) estimates Q4 net revenues to be $26.5M (+7.3% Y/Y); FY net revenues grew 5.1% to $102.4M.
  • Analysts consensus estimates for Q4 revenue stands at $30.08M (+21.7% Y/Y) while EPS is seen at 0.07/share; FY revenue stands at $106.57M (+9.4% Y/Y).
  • Q4 gross profit expanded by 2.1% to $15.3M while gross margin narrowed by 2.9% to 57.7%; FY gross profit stood at $60.2M (+2.4% Y/Y) and gross margin dipped 1.5%.
  • Q4 net income of $0.4M, or $0.02/share; FY net income of $1.4M or $0.06/share.
  • Adj. EBITDA for Q4 grew by 3.8% while for FY it dropped 9.7%.
  • The company expects $8 to $12M in service revenue in the first 12 months of the contract related to the large new biomedical services arrangement in 2022.
  • Shares trading 2% down premarket.
