Twitter Non-GAAP EPS of $0.33 misses by $0.01, GAAP EPS of $0.21 beats by $0.05, revenue of $1.57B in-line
Feb. 10, 2022 7:02 AM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor14 Comments
- Twitter press release (NYSE:TWTR): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.33 misses by $0.01, GAAP EPS of $0.21 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $1.57B (+21.7% Y/Y) in-line.
- Shares +7% PM.
- Advertising revenue totaled $1.41 billion, up 22% year over year or 24% on a constant currency basis.
- Total ad engagements decreased 12% year over year.
- Cost per engagement increased 39% year over year.
- Data licensing and other revenue totaled $154 million, an increase of 15% year over year.
- Average mDAU was 217 million for Q4, compared to 192 million in the same period of the previous year and compared to 211 million in the previous quarter.
- Average US mDAU was 38 million for Q4, compared to 37 million in the same period of the previous year and compared to 37 million in the previous quarter.
- Average international mDAU was 179 million for Q4, compared to 155 million in the same period of the previous year and compared to 174 million in the previous quarter.
- Board has authorized a new $4 billion share repurchase program. The program is effective immediately and replaces the previously approved $2 billion program from 2020, of which approximately $819 million remained.
For Q1'22, we expect:
- Total revenue to be between $1.17 billion and $1.27 billion vs. $1.26B consensus.
- GAAP operating loss to be between $225 million and $175 million.
For FY22, we expect:
- Stock-based compensation expense to be between $900 million and $925 million.
- Capital expenditures to be between $900 million and $950 million.