Philip Morris Non-GAAP EPS of $1.35 beats by $0.02, revenue of $8.1B beats by $350M

  • Philip Morris press release (NYSE:PM): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.35 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $8.1B (+8.9% Y/Y) beats by $350M.
  • Cigarette and heated tobacco unit shipment volume up by 4.2%.
  • Market share for heated tobacco units in IQOS markets, excluding the U.S., up by 1.0 points to 7.1%.
  • Net revenues from smoke-free products accounted for 30.7% of total net revenues.
  • For FY2022, the company expects adjusted EPS of $6.57 to $6.75 vs. consensus of $6.37.
  • CEO comment: "We enter 2022 with strong fundamentals, underpinned by IQOS, and exciting innovation to come across our broader smoke-free product portfolio. We are forecasting organic top-line growth of 4% to 6% and currency-neutral adjusted diluted EPS growth of 8% to 11%, which prudently incorporate the continuing uncertainty on full IQOS device availability and the pace of the ongoing pandemic recovery."
