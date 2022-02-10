Philip Morris Non-GAAP EPS of $1.35 beats by $0.02, revenue of $8.1B beats by $350M
Feb. 10, 2022 7:02 AM ETPhilip Morris International Inc. (PM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Philip Morris press release (NYSE:PM): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.35 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $8.1B (+8.9% Y/Y) beats by $350M.
- Cigarette and heated tobacco unit shipment volume up by 4.2%.
- Market share for heated tobacco units in IQOS markets, excluding the U.S., up by 1.0 points to 7.1%.
- Net revenues from smoke-free products accounted for 30.7% of total net revenues.
- For FY2022, the company expects adjusted EPS of $6.57 to $6.75 vs. consensus of $6.37.
- CEO comment: "We enter 2022 with strong fundamentals, underpinned by IQOS, and exciting innovation to come across our broader smoke-free product portfolio. We are forecasting organic top-line growth of 4% to 6% and currency-neutral adjusted diluted EPS growth of 8% to 11%, which prudently incorporate the continuing uncertainty on full IQOS device availability and the pace of the ongoing pandemic recovery."