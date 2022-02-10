Datadog Non-GAAP EPS of $0.20 beats by $0.09, revenue of $326.2M beats by $34.78M
Feb. 10, 2022 7:03 AM ETDatadog, Inc. (DDOG)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor18 Comments
- Datadog press release (NASDAQ:DDOG): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.20 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $326.2M (+83.7% Y/Y) beats by $34.78M.
- Shares +21% PM.
- As of December 31, 2021, we had 216 customers with ARR of $1 million or more, an increase of 114% from 101 as of December 31, 2020. As of December 31, 2021, we had about 2,010 customers with ARR of $100,000 or more, an increase of 63% from 1,228 as of December 31, 2020.
First Quarter 2022 Outlook:
- Revenue between $334 million and $339 million vs. $305.94M consensus.
- Non-GAAP operating income between $36 million and $41 million.
- Non-GAAP net income per share between $0.10 and $0.12 ($0.12 consensus), assuming approximately 348 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.
- Fiscal Year 2022 Outlook:
- Revenue between $1.51 billion and $1.53 billion vs. $1.4B consensus.
- Non-GAAP operating income between $160 million and $180 million.
- Non-GAAP net income per share between $0.45 and $0.51 ($0.58 consensus), assuming approximately 350 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.