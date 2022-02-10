Datadog Non-GAAP EPS of $0.20 beats by $0.09, revenue of $326.2M beats by $34.78M

Feb. 10, 2022 7:03 AM ETDatadog, Inc. (DDOG)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor18 Comments
  • Datadog press release (NASDAQ:DDOG): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.20 beats by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $326.2M (+83.7% Y/Y) beats by $34.78M.
  • Shares +21% PM.
  • As of December 31, 2021, we had 216 customers with ARR of $1 million or more, an increase of 114% from 101 as of December 31, 2020. As of December 31, 2021, we had about 2,010 customers with ARR of $100,000 or more, an increase of 63% from 1,228 as of December 31, 2020.

  • First Quarter 2022 Outlook:

    • Revenue between $334 million and $339 million vs. $305.94M consensus.
    • Non-GAAP operating income between $36 million and $41 million.
    • Non-GAAP net income per share between $0.10 and $0.12 ($0.12 consensus), assuming approximately 348 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.
    • Fiscal Year 2022 Outlook:
      • Revenue between $1.51 billion and $1.53 billion vs. $1.4B consensus.
      • Non-GAAP operating income between $160 million and $180 million.
      • Non-GAAP net income per share between $0.45 and $0.51 ($0.58 consensus), assuming approximately 350 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.