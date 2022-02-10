General Electric (NYSE:GE) said it will book a pre-tax impairment charge of $700M-$800M related to the sale of part of GE Steam Power's nuclear business to Électricité de France.

In an 8-K filing, GE said the deal, which is expected to close in H1 2023, "will result in a reclassification of that business to 'held for sale'" in Q1 2022.

GE signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding for the sale of the France-based unit that makes and maintains turbines for nuclear power stations to EDF; financial terms were not disclosed.

