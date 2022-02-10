Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500 futures trade cautiously ahead of big CPI number

Stocks index futures are mixed Thursday, but market direction will be dictated by the January retail inflation numbers.

"In December, roughly 92% of the CPI basket generated half of the inflation. Fuel oil and used cars generated the other half," UBS chief economist Paul Donovan said. "Fed Chair Powell is not a used car salesperson, and cannot influence used car prices. The Fed has no seat at OPEC’s table. Any inflation move driven by used cars and oil should have less weight in Fed policy setting."

Dow futures (INDU) are up slightly, while Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) are a bit lower and S&P futures (SPX) are little changed.

Economists expect that the CPI rose at an annual rate of 7.3% last month, with the core rate up 5.9%.

"The first CPI report of 2022 will be ugly, at least in terms of the year-over-year rates for the headline and core," Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macro wrote. "Both will rise to rates not seen since 1982 ... and a media and political frenzy will ensue."

"But we think the odds perhaps favor a slightly smaller core print than the 0.5% consensus, thanks in part to the impact of the Omicron wave on airline fares and lodging costs."

"The January CPI report will be the first to use new weightings, based on consumers' expenditure patterns across 2019 and 2020, replacing the weights based on the spending in the previous two years," Shepherdson added. "The Bureau of Labor Statistics, which compiles the CPI, considered intervening with the usual weighting process in order to smooth some of the distortions caused by the pandemic, but decided ultimately to follow the usual procedure."

Rates are little changed ahead of the numbers. The 10-year Treasury yield is up 1 basis point to 1.94% following monster demand in Wednesday's auction.

The $37B auction of 10-year notes traded through more than 2 basis points at 1.904%, with the 2.68 bid-to-cover ration the highest since May 2020. There will be a $23B auction of 30-year bonds this afternoon.

On rates, investors will "have to wait and see what happens (with CPI), but it was only last Friday that a much stronger-than-expected jobs report turbocharged calls for a 50bp hike from the Fed," Deustche Bank's Jim Reid wrote. "Immediately afterwards, futures moved to pricing in a more than 40% chance one could happen, although that number’s since fallen back to 30% this morning. Fed Chair Powell notably did not rule out moving by 50bps at the press conference after the last meeting, and a higher-than-expected inflation number today would only add fuel to the fire."

Among stock movers this morning, Twitter is popping after results as ad spending holds up.