Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) shares jumped in premarket trading on Thursday as the ride-sharing and delivery giant posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and gave strong first-quarter guidance

Uber (UBER) said it earned $0.44 a share on $5.78 billion in revenue, as revenue from delivery surged 77% year-over-year to $2.42 billion. The results topped the forecasts of Wall Street analysts, who estimated Uber (UBER) would lose $0.33 a share on $5.36 billion in revenue

The company's results got a boost from Uber's (UBER) freight business, which saw sales top $1 billion, a gain of 245% from a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA during the period came in at $86 million, compared to a loss of $454 million in the year-ago period.

Uber's (UBER) take rates, or the amount of revenue it generates as a percentage of gross bookings, were mixed in the quarter, with mobility falling to 20.1%, compared to 21.7% in the year-ago period. Delivery take rate, however, rose significantly, coming in at 18%, versus 13.5% in the year-ago period.

For its first quarter, Uber (UBER) said it expects gross bookings to be between $25 billion and $26 billion, with adjusted EBITDA between $100 million and $130 million.

Wedbush Securities analyst Ygal Arounian, who has an outperform rating and a $57 price target, noted that the quarter was strong and showed what a profitable version of the company can do.

"We would characterize this quarter and initial guidance as a big step in the right direction for Uber which should give investors incremental confidence in the recovery story thesis for 2022," Arounian wrote in the note.

Uber shares climbed more than 5% to $42.40 in premarket trading on Thursday.

Last month, Uber announced it had forged a new partnership with grocery warehouse store, Smart & Final Stores.