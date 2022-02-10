Kimco Realty FFO of $0.39 beats by $0.02, revenue of $424.65M beats by $48.84M

Feb. 10, 2022 7:10 AM ETKimco Realty Corporation (KIM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Kimco Realty press release (NYSE:KIM): Q4 FFO of $0.39 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $424.65M (+57.6% Y/Y) beats by $48.84M.
  • Shares +1.21% PM.
  • Grew pro-rata portfolio occupancy 30 basis points sequentially to 94.4%
  • Sequentially grew pro-rata anchor occupancy 20 basis points to 97.1% and small shop occupancy 40 basis points to 87.7%
  • Generated new cash pro-rata leasing spreads of 14.1% on comparable spaces
  • Leased 2.1 million square feet during the quarter and over 8.7 million square feet during 2021
  • Reported a 12.9% increase in Same-property Net Operating Income (NOI), including redevelopments and the former Weingarten Realty (WRI) portfolio, during the fourth quarter over the same period a year ago
  • Lowered Net Debt to EBITDA on a look-through basis, which includes outstanding preferred stock and the company’s pro-rata share of joint venture debt, to 6.6x, representing the lowest reported level since the company began disclosing this metric
  • Guidance: FY22 FFO of $1.46-$1.50 vs consensus of $1.50
