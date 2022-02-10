Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) rallied in early Thursday trading after cruising past consensus marks with its Q4 earnings report.

Organic revenues grew 9% during the quarter. The revenue increase included 10% growth in price/mix and a decline of 1% in concentrate sales. Organic sales were up 17% in Europe, Middle East & Africa region and shot up 14% in North America, while falling 3% for the Asia Pacific region. Growth in developing and emerging markets was led by China, India and Russia, while growth in developed markets was led by the United States, Mexico and the United Kingdom.

Hydration, sports, coffee and tea grew 12% for the quarter, while nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages grew 11%. Sparkling soft drinks increased 8%.

Operating margin, which included items impacting comparability, was 17.7% versus 27.2% a year ago, while comparable operating margin was 22.1% vs. 27.3% last year. Operating margin compression was primarily driven by a significant increase in marketing investments versus the prior year. Additionally, Q4 operating margin was impacted by topline pressure from six fewer days in the quarter along with the timing of concentrate shipments.

The beverage giant gained value share in total nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, which included share gains in both at-home and away-from-home channels.

Shares of Coca-Cola (KO) rose 1.00% premarket to $61.65 following the earnings topper.