Diebold Nixdorf Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06 misses by $0.51, revenue of $1.06B misses by $10M

Feb. 10, 2022 7:10 AM ETDiebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Diebold Nixdorf press release (NYSE:DBD): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06 misses by $0.51.
  • Revenue of $1.06B (-4.5% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
  • Shares -2% PM.
  • Outlook: The company statement, "Looking forward, we are providing the following 2022 outlook: The company expects total revenue of $4.0 billion to $4.2 billion, which reflects approximately $150 million in revenue deferral from 2021 to 2022, and organic and pricing growth partially offset by modeled divestitures and terminated low-profit service contracts and potential ongoing logistics and supply chain disruptions." It compares to revenue consensus of $4.17B
  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $440M - $460M
  • Free cash flow of $130M - $150M.
