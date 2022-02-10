Laboratory Corporation of America Non-GAAP EPS of $6.77 beats by $0.77, revenue of $4.06B beats by $130M

  • Laboratory Corporation of America press release (NYSE:LH): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $6.77 beats by $0.77.
  • Revenue of $4.06B (-9.6% Y/Y) beats by $130M.
  • Free Cash Flow: Q4 of $548 million, versus $675 million last year; Full year of $2.6 billion, versus $1.8 billion last year.
  • Full-Year 2022 Guidance: Adjusted EPS of $17.25 to $21.25 and Free Cash Flow of $1.7 billion to $1.9 billion.
  • Longer-Term Outlook (2022-2024): Base Business organic revenue compound annual growth of 4%-7% versus 2021; Base Business average annual margin expansion of 30 bps to 50 bps versus 2021; adjusted EPS compound annual growth of 11%-14% versus 2019.
