Laboratory Corporation of America Non-GAAP EPS of $6.77 beats by $0.77, revenue of $4.06B beats by $130M
Feb. 10, 2022 7:11 AM ETLaboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Laboratory Corporation of America press release (NYSE:LH): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $6.77 beats by $0.77.
- Revenue of $4.06B (-9.6% Y/Y) beats by $130M.
- Free Cash Flow: Q4 of $548 million, versus $675 million last year; Full year of $2.6 billion, versus $1.8 billion last year.
- Full-Year 2022 Guidance: Adjusted EPS of $17.25 to $21.25 and Free Cash Flow of $1.7 billion to $1.9 billion.
- Longer-Term Outlook (2022-2024): Base Business organic revenue compound annual growth of 4%-7% versus 2021; Base Business average annual margin expansion of 30 bps to 50 bps versus 2021; adjusted EPS compound annual growth of 11%-14% versus 2019.