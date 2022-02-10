Huntington Ingalls Non-GAAP EPS of $2.84 misses by $0.13, revenue of $2.68B beats by $20M; issues FY22 guidance
Feb. 10, 2022 7:18 AM ETHuntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Huntington Ingalls press release (NYSE:HII): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.84 misses by $0.13.
- Revenue of $2.68B (-2.9% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
- Segment operating margin was 6.0% in the fourth quarter.
- New contract awards in the fourth quarter of 2021 were approximately $1.0 billion, bringing total backlog to approximately $48.5 billion as of Dec. 31, 2021.
- 2022 Financial Outlook: Expect FY22 shipbuilding revenue between $8.2 and $8.5 billion; expect shipbuilding operating margin between 8.0% and 8.1%
- Expect FY22 Technical Solutions revenue of approximately $2.6 billion, segment operating margin of approximately 2.5%; and EBITDA margin of between 8.0% and 8.5%.
- Expect FY22 free cash flow of between $300 and $350 million.
- Expect cumulative FY20-FY24 free cash flow of approximately $3.2 billion.