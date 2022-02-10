Ardelyx gets Appeal Denied Letter from FDA regarding its NDA on kidney disease drug
Feb. 10, 2022 7:19 AM ETArdelyx, Inc. (ARDX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) shares are trading lower in the pre-market on Thursday after the company announced that it received an Appeal Denied Letter (“ADL”) from the FDA regarding its efforts to win the U.S. approval for kidney disease drug tenapanor.
- Last year, the FDA declined to approve its New Drug Application (NDA) for tenapanor for the control of serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis.
- In the Complete Response Letter (“CRL”), the agency asked the company to conduct an additional clinical trial to support its approval.
- In response, Ardelyx (ARDX) submitted a Formal Dispute Resolution Request (“FDRR”) in early December 2021 to highlight the data supporting the therapeutic effect of tenapanor, as mentioned in the NDA.
- On Feb. 04, the FDA’s unit responsible for kidney disease drugs has responded with the ADL, which “provided the Company a potential additional path forward involving the resubmission of the NDA (without conducting an additional trial),” Ardelyx (ARDX) said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
- Ardelyx (ARDX) intends to appeal the ADL, and if it is accepted, the company expects a decision in April 2022.