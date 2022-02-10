CyberArk Non-GAAP EPS of $0.28 beats by $0.12, revenue of $151.32M beats by $6.84M
Feb. 10, 2022 7:20 AM ETCyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- CyberArk press release (NASDAQ:CYBR): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.28 beats by $0.12.
- Revenue of $151.32M (+4.7% Y/Y) beats by $6.84M.
- Shares +5.98% PM.
- Guidance:
- FQ22: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $125.0 million and $133.0 million vs consensus of $128.64M. Non-GAAP operating loss is expected to be in the range of $(16.0) million to $(9.0) million. Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be in the range of $(0.42) to $(0.25) per basic and diluted share vs consensus of -$0.08.
Full Year 2022:Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $582.0 million to $598.0 million vs consensus of $563.41M. Non-GAAP operating loss is expected to be in the range of $(34.0) million to $(20.0) million. Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be in the range of $(0.98) to $(0.64) per basic and diluted share vs consensus of -$0.14