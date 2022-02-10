Merck KGaA, Quris collaborate on drug safety prediction platform
Feb. 10, 2022 7:22 AM ETMERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MKGAF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Quris signed an agreement with Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAF) to assess Quris’ BioAI safety prediction platform, comparing it to traditional in vitro and in vivo approaches.
- Quris’ BioAI safety prediction platform introduces a unique concept, which integrates miniaturized human tissues on a chip, nano-sensing, and machine learning, to predict which drug candidates will work safely in humans.
- The collaboration allows Merck to assess Quris' platform with the initial assessment focusing on identifying potential liver toxicity risks for drug candidates, with emphasis on ones that preclinical experiments failed to identify.
- Merck also has the option to obtain up to a five-year exclusive license to a specific disease domain. If Merck exercises the option, Quris may receive an undisclosed amount.