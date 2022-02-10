Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) shares rose in early trading on Thursday after it reported fourth-quarter earnings and gave first-quarter guidance that Loop Capital said may be signs that the stock "is finally setting up for the post-COVID recovery rally."

During the period, Uber (UBER) earned 44 cents a share on $5.78 billion in revenue, as revenue from delivery surged 77% year-over-year to $2.42 billion. The results topped the forecasts of Wall Street analysts, who estimated Uber (UBER) would lose 33 cents a share on $5.36 billion in revenue

The company's results got a boost from Uber's (UBER) freight business, which saw sales top $1 billion, a gain of 245% from a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA during the period came in at $86 million, compared to a loss of $454 million in the year-ago period.

For its first quarter, Uber (UBER) said it expects gross bookings to be between $25 billion and $26 billion, with adjusted EBITDA between $100 million and $130 million.

Loop Capital analyst Rob Sanderson, who has a $70 price target on the stock, implying 70% from current levels, said that the Omicron variant "still an issue around the world" and there is a risk for new variants.

However, "we think 2022 will bring considerable improvement and benefit to the rideshare industry," Sanderson added.

Uber shares climbed more than 5% to $42.30 in premarket trading on Thursday.

Separately on Thursday, Wedbush Securities said that Uber's results and guidance were a "big step in the right direction" for the Dara Khosrowshahi-led firm.