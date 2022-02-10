Li-Cycle Holding trades lower after Morgan Stanley warns on capital raises next year

Morgan Stanley turned cautious on Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) with a downgrade to an Equal-weight rating from Overweight.

Adam Jonas and team still believe in LICY's mission, but noted that the Q4 results suggest the projected ramp will consume more cash and requires significant capital infusion. That is believed to leave shareholders exposed to potential capital raises as early as this year.

"We believe the pace/potential of growth has significantly accelerated the capital needs of the business at a time when transparency on both the top line and profitability remains low. It is increasingly likely, in our opinion, that LICY would need significant funding in order to achieve our forecasted growth trajectory, which would allow them to carve out their place in the battery recycling industry."

Morgan Stanley lowered its price target on Li-Cycle Holdings (LICY) to $10 vs. the average analyst price target of $13.50.

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings (LICY) fell 4.84% in premarket trading to $7.87 vs. the 52-week range of $6.34 to $15.74.