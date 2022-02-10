Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel reports FY results
Feb. 10, 2022 7:40 AM ETPublic Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (NILSY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel press release (OTCPK:NILSY): FY net income of $6.97B (+92% Y/Y).
- Revenue of $17.9B (+15.1% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
- EBITDA increased 37% Y/Y to $10.5 billion due to higher revenue, EBITDA margin amounted to 59%.
- Net debt was almost flat y-o-y at $4.9B with net debt/EBITDA ratio of 0.5x as of December 31, 2021.
- Outlook for FY22: The primary nickel consumption is forecasted to increase 16% y-o-y to 3.3 million tonnes in 2022 on the back of growing global stainless output (+9% y-o-y), where strong growth is expected in Indonesia (+24% y-o-y) and China (+16% y-o-y), robust nickel demand in batteries (+30% yo-y) and growth of other non-stainless applications (+7% y-o-y).
- Increase in supply is anticipated to outpace consumption growth, the Indonesian NPI supply is expected to surge again (+45% y-o-y to 1.2 million tonnes).