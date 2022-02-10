Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel reports FY results

  • Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel press release (OTCPK:NILSY): FY net income of $6.97B (+92% Y/Y).
  • Revenue of $17.9B (+15.1% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
  • EBITDA increased 37% Y/Y to $10.5 billion due to higher revenue, EBITDA margin amounted to 59%.
  • Net debt was almost flat y-o-y at $4.9B with net debt/EBITDA ratio of 0.5x as of December 31, 2021.
  • Outlook for FY22: The primary nickel consumption is forecasted to increase 16% y-o-y to 3.3 million tonnes in 2022 on the back of growing global stainless output (+9% y-o-y), where strong growth is expected in Indonesia (+24% y-o-y) and China (+16% y-o-y), robust nickel demand in batteries (+30% yo-y) and growth of other non-stainless applications (+7% y-o-y).
  • Increase in supply is anticipated to outpace consumption growth, the Indonesian NPI supply is expected to surge again (+45% y-o-y to 1.2 million tonnes).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.