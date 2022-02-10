MediWound wins $9M additional BARDA funding for NexoBrid
Feb. 10, 2022 7:42 AM ETMediWound Ltd. (MDWD)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) is trading ~7% higher in the pre-market on Thursday after announcing that the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) provided the company with $9M supplemental funding expanding its contract for NexoBrid.
- The additional funding is intended to support the NexoBrid BLA resubmission with the FDA and the ongoing expanded access treatment protocol (NEXT), MediWound (MDWD) said.
- BLA resubmission is expected in mid-2022 according to CEO Sharon Malka who added: "We look forward to continuing our long-lasting collaboration with BARDA and our U.S. commercial partner Vericel in order to make NexoBrid available to U.S. burn patients.”
- BARDA, a unit of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, has two contracts with MediWound (MDWD) to develop NexoBrid for the treatment of thermal burn injuries as well as sulfur mustard injuries (chemical burns).
- The company has received nearly $70M funding in total from BARDA under the two contracts as of Dec. 31, 2021.
