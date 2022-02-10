Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) is considering spinning off its asset management business into a separate public company that would simplify its structure and make it easier for investors to value the two companies, its CEO said in a letter to shareholders.

Brookfield (BAM) stock rises 4.5% in premarket trading.

The large and fast growing alternative investments business and its long duration of annuity-like cash flows makes a good case to separate the asset management business from BAM's capital, he said. "Its growth path on its own is very compelling, as many of our strategies are getting larger with each vintage and are compounding on each other," CEO Bruce Flatt said in his Q4 letter to shareholders.

The company estimates that its asset management business would have an equity value of ~$70B-$100B, or $45-$60 per share. And that's excluding the equity capital that Brookfield (BAM) invested in "our businesses, which today is around another $50B net," Flatt added.

The move could also lead to new avenues of growth, as the company avoids issuing shares at less than what it believes is at least full fair value, he said. "As our reinsurance and investment operations grow, separating a part of the manager might make sense in order to allow investors who only want exposure to the Manager, to own a separate security.

