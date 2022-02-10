AbbVie inks reimbursement agreements for Venclexta combo for blood cancer in Canada
Feb. 10, 2022 7:45 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)RHHBY, RHHBFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) said it reached an agreement with the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) for Venclexta (venetoclax) in combination with azacitidine to treat patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who are 75 years or older, or who have comorbidities that preclude use of intensive induction chemotherapy.
- The company said Quebec, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba are the first provinces to reimburse the combination treatment.
- Effective Feb. 2, on Québec's Liste des medicaments-établissements; effective Feb. 1 on Saskatchewan Cancer Agency drug formulary, and effective Feb. 24 on Manitoba's Drug Benefits and Interchangeability Formulary, Venclexta is listed in combination with azacitidine, for first line treatment of patients with newly diagnosed AML who are 75 years or older, or who have comorbidities that preclude use of intensive induction chemotherapy.
- Venclexta is jointly commercialized by AbbVie and Genentech, a unit of Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), in the U.S. and by AbbVie outside the U.S.