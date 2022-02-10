Lazard sees 5.5% M/M drop in January AUM
Feb. 10, 2022 7:43 AM ETLazard Ltd (LAZ)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) reports prelim AUM of ~$258.7B as of Jan.31, 2022 compared to $273.7B as of Dec.31, 2021.
- The current month AUM included market depreciation of $9.5B, net outflows of $4.1B and foreign exchange depreciation of $1.5B.
- Equity AUM of $206.6B at the end of January compared to $221B at the end of December; Fixed income AUM dropped to $45.8B from $46.3B.
- Average assets under management for FY21 stood at $272B (+21% Y/Y); Q4 average AUM stood at $274B (+11% Y/Y).