Kohl's gains amid board and M&A intrigue

Feb. 10, 2022 7:48 AM ETKohl's Corporation (KSS)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments

Business Signage

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images News

  • Macellum Advisors announced on Thursday morning that it nominated a slate of ten independent candidates for election to the Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) board of directors.
  • The activist firm says it is convinced that a majority of the Kohl's board needs to be refreshed after it hastily rejected at least two potential acquirers.
  • "The fact that the Board simultaneously adopted what appears to be an onerous, two-tiered poison pill indicates to us it is also no longer prioritizing shareholders’ interests. In our view, any directors that support such patently anti-shareholder maneuvers cannot be trusted to credibly evaluate potentially value-maximizing alternatives versus management’s perpetually ineffective plans."
  • Kohl's Corp. (KSS) rose 1.55% in premarket trading on a report that private equity firm Leonard Green is interested in bidding for the department store chain.
