Kraig Biocraft Laboratories delivers dragon silk to Spydasilk Enterprises
Feb. 10, 2022 7:53 AM ETKraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (KBLB)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB:KBLB) has announced the delivery of Dragon Silk yarn to Spydasilk Enterprises.
- Spydasilk will process the Co.'s recombinant spider silk yarn, trade named Dragon Silk, into premium fabrics and garments. Spydasilk expects to make these products available through a combination of direct sales and traditional retail channels.
- In the coming weeks, the Co. expects to be ready to formally launch the Spydasilk website and brand.
- "Our partnership with Kings and the Spydasilk brand gives us a very exciting direct-to-consumer sales channel," said Jon Rice, COO of Kraig Labs.