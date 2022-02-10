Kraig Biocraft Laboratories delivers dragon silk to Spydasilk Enterprises

  • Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB:KBLB) has announced the delivery of Dragon Silk yarn to Spydasilk Enterprises.
  • Spydasilk will process the Co.'s recombinant spider silk yarn, trade named Dragon Silk, into premium fabrics and garments. Spydasilk expects to make these products available through a combination of direct sales and traditional retail channels.
  • In the coming weeks, the Co. expects to be ready to formally launch the Spydasilk website and brand.
  • "Our partnership with Kings and the Spydasilk brand gives us a very exciting direct-to-consumer sales channel," said Jon Rice, COO of Kraig Labs.
