Western Digital production impacted as materials at Japan production facilities contaminated
Feb. 10, 2022 8:01 AM ETWestern Digital Corporation (WDC)MUBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) said late on Wednesday that certain materials at two Japanese manufacturing facilities were contaminated, hurting production of its flash storage drives.
- The contamination occurred at its Yokkaichi and Kitakami facilities, which it operates with its joint venture partner, Kioxia.
- "Western Digital’s current assessment of the impact is a reduction of its flash availability of at least 6.5 exabytes," the company said in a statement. "The company is working closely with its joint venture partner, Kioxia, to implement necessary measures that will restore the facilities to normal operational status as quickly as possible."
- Western Digital shares were down nearly 2% to $53.41 in premarket trading, while Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), which makes processors for flash storage, rose more than 3.5% to $91.25.
- Last month, Western Digital announced that it had hired a new finance chief, Wissam Jabre, who previously served as CFO of Dialog Semiconductor.