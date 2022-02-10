ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) -3.4% pre-market after reporting Q4 EBITDA of $5.05B, nearly tripling from $1.73B in the year-earlier quarter but well below $6.06B posted in Q3, as Europe's energy crisis raised costs and offset higher prices.

Analysts had forecast Q4 EBITDA of $4.95B, according to consensus expectations provided by the company.

Q4 revenues rose 47% Y/Y to $20.81B, due to 60% higher average steel selling prices, and up 3% Q/Q, due to an 8% increase in steel shipment volumes to 15.8M metric tons following the reversal of production constraints and order shipment delays that affected Q3 results, although the average steel selling price fell 2.4% Q/Q.

The company said steel demand "remains positive" and is expected to grow this year, and it sees its steel shipments rising by 3% Y/Y in 2022, with strong EBITDA and free cash flow generation this year.

ArcelorMittal expects demand for steel - a key barometer for global economic growth - to rise 1% this year, compared with 4% in 2021.

The company also raised its dividend by 27%, beating market estimates, and announced a new $1B stock buyback program.

Citing "deteriorating steel spreads, a function of falling steel prices and elevated input costs," Goldman Sachs recently downgraded ArcelorMittal shares to Neutral from Buy.