Futu gets Singapore approvals for trading, clearing, advisory services

Feb. 10, 2022 8:02 AM ETFutu Holdings Limited (FUTU)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Businessman using tablet at night time

ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

  • Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) stock gain 1.0% in premarket trading after the online brokerage and wealth management platform said its Singapore unit received approvals-in-principal for trading, clearing, and investment advisory in the city-state.
  • It also received an exempt financial adviser status from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
  • After it's officially admitted to a number of entities in Singapore, Hong Kong-based Futu (FUTU)expects to provide trading, clearing, and investment advisory's in Singapore and expects to strengthen its presence in the market.
  • In December, the stocks of some fintech companies declined after Chinese regulators said they're planning to prohibit online brokerages from providing offshore trading services to mainland customers.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.