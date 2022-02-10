Futu gets Singapore approvals for trading, clearing, advisory services
Feb. 10, 2022 8:02 AM ETFutu Holdings Limited (FUTU)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) stock gain 1.0% in premarket trading after the online brokerage and wealth management platform said its Singapore unit received approvals-in-principal for trading, clearing, and investment advisory in the city-state.
- It also received an exempt financial adviser status from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
- After it's officially admitted to a number of entities in Singapore, Hong Kong-based Futu (FUTU)expects to provide trading, clearing, and investment advisory's in Singapore and expects to strengthen its presence in the market.
- In December, the stocks of some fintech companies declined after Chinese regulators said they're planning to prohibit online brokerages from providing offshore trading services to mainland customers.