TTE Q4 results - another in-line quarter in the books

Total (NYSE:TTE) reported earnings before market open in Europe, and continued the Company's tradition of delivering on Wall Street's expectations.

Earnings - net income came in at $6.8b versus expectations for $6.1b in Q4, as the upstream gas business benefitted from a strong LNG market, beating segment-level expectations by ~$300m.

Cash flow - cash flow from operating activities was in line with expectations at $9.4b; after deducting capex, free cash flow was $4.8b or ~3% of Total's market cap.

Shareholder returns - the Company committed to a $2b buyback for the first half of 2022 (~3% of shares, annualized) and announced a 5% dividend increase for 2022 (5.4% forward yield).

Total has outperformed peers BP (NYSE:BP) and Shell (NYSE:SHEL) by ~30% and ~18%, respectively, over the past three years, and doesn't offer the same turnaround story as most of its large cap peers. As a result Total shares have lagged peers YTD and are lagging by ~1% post results, despite solid earnings. On the call, analysts will be focused on Management's plans for 2022, having taken the only large FID amongst majors in 2022, with the Company's recent announcement in Uganda.