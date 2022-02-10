LabCorp up 4% following quarterly earnings beat
Feb. 10, 2022 8:04 AM ETLaboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of Laboratory Corporation of America (NYSE:LH) are trading 4% higher this morning after the company's Q4 2021 results beat on both the top and bottom lines.
- LabCorp also announced a longer term outlook (2022-2024) that included base business organic revenue compound annual growth of 4%-7% compared to 2021.
- Net earnings fell 41% to $553.6M in the quarter compared to the prior-year period. The decline was caused by a significant drop in operating income. Diluted EPS was $5.75, compared to $9.54 during the same period in 2020.
- Revenue in the quarter was ~$4.1B, a ~10% drop from Q4 2020. The decline was prominent in its diagnostics division, where COVID-19 PCR and antibody testing revenues decreased ~15% in the quarter.
- The company ended the year with ~$1.5B in cash.
