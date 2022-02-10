Kellogg Non-GAAP EPS of $0.83 beats by $0.04, revenue of $3.42B beats by $30M
Feb. 10, 2022 8:03 AM ETKellogg Company (K)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Kellogg press release (NYSE:K): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.83 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $3.42B (-1.2% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
- Shares +0.3% PM.
- "As we've closed the books on fiscal year 2021, I could not be more proud of our organization’s focus and determination to work through challenges and deliver on our financial commitments," said Steve Cahillane, Kellogg Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Facing significant cost inflation, worldwide bottlenecks and shortages, and even a labor strike at all of our U.S. cereal facilities in the fourth quarter, the team executed with agility to deliver another year of on-guidance results. We enter 2022 with growth momentum, financial flexibility from strong cash flow and balance sheet, and enhanced capabilities that will continue to enable us to manage through challenging business conditions."