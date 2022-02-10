Peabody Energy GAAP EPS of $3.90 beats by $2.79, revenue of $1.26B beats by $180M
Feb. 10, 2022 8:04 AM ETPeabody Energy Corporation (BTU)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Peabody Energy press release (NYSE:BTU): Q4 GAAP EPS of $3.90 beats by $2.79.
- Revenue of $1.26B (+70.9% Y/Y) beats by $180M.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $444.4M.
- During the quarter, the company generated Free Cash Flow of $426.6M.
- Outlook: U.S. thermal volumes are expected to be higher than prior year as both the PRB and Other U.S. Thermal segments anticipate higher production to meet customer demand.
- Seaborne thermal volumes are expected to be consistent with prior year.
- Seaborne met volumes are expected to increase substantially resulting from a full year of production at Metropolitan and Shoal Creek, with Shoal Creek ramping up longwall production through the first quarter.