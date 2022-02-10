Vroom prices first auto loan securitization of $296.2M
Feb. 10, 2022 8:07 AM ETVroom, Inc. (VRM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) trades 1.4% higher premarket after it announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, United Auto Credit (UACC) priced an auto loan securitization offering of $296.17M in principal amount of automobile receivable backed notes.
- This is UACC's 13th securitization overall and first since its acquisition by Vroom.
- As part of the securitization, UACC expects to sell ~$281.35M of the rated notes; it will feature five classes of sequential-pay securities and priced at a weighted average coupon of 3.01%.
- The securitization has been structured as an off-balance sheet transaction in which UACC expects to sell ~$318.46M in principal balance of auto loans to a securitization trust and receive proceeds from the issuance and sale of rated notes; it will retain a minimum 5% vertical risk retention interest in each class of notes and certificates.
- Transaction settlement for the rated notes is expected to be on or about Feb.16.