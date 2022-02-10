AMD set to close $35B Xilinx deal on Monday after receiving all regulatory approvals
Feb. 10, 2022 8:08 AM ETXilinx, Inc. (XLNX), AMDBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) plans to close its planned $35B acquisition of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) on or about Monday after receiving all regulatory approvals for the deal. Xilinx rose 1.5% in premarket trading.
- AMD received all regulatory approvals after the U.S. HSR deadline for the deal expired. The chipmaker announced the regulatory approvals in a statement. AMD announced its intention to acquire Xilinx in an all-stock transaction on Oct. 27, 2020.
- AMD is able to close its purchase of Xilinx after Chinese antitrust officials approved the deal late last month. China's State Administration for Market Regulation approved the deal, which was the last major regulatory that had to approve the combination.
