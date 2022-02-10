Tesla sees fourth recall action in two weeks

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) will recall 578,607 cars in the U.S. due to a Boombox function that may obscure the pedestrian warning system sounds, per a recall notice filed online by the NHTSA.

The over-the-air software update will cover 2020-2022 Model S, Model X, Model Y and 2017-2022 Model 3 vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration maintained that cars and SUVs with the Tesla Boombox feature, which allows drivers to play sounds while the vehicles are moving, violates federal safety standards that require pedestrian warning noises for electric cars.

The recall action for Tesla (TSLA) is the fourth in the last two weeks and the 15th since January of 2021, although many of them have been OTA updates of the routine variety. In the past, recalls have not been much of an immediate factor with Tesla's (TSLA) share price.

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) fell 0.27% premarket to $929.50. The electric vehicle stock is down 11.81% on a year-to-date basis.

See the valuation grades and underlying metrics on Tesla.